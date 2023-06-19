FACT CHECK: Post falsely claims actor Jaime Fabregas is dead

The actor debunks the death hoax by showing himself alive and well on an Instagram video.

Claim: Veteran actor Jaime Fabregas, known for playing the character Lolo Delfin in the TV series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, has died.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a June 15 TikTok post with 214,000 views, 23,000 likes, and 680 comments as of writing. A quick keyword search on Facebook also shows at least five posts containing the same claim.

Several Facebook posts also contained links redirecting to e-commerce sites. One of the posts claims to link to the actor’s supposed “last video,” but a check shows that the link leads to an online shopping page.

The facts: Fabregas is alive. In an Instagram video he uploaded on June 16, Fabregas showed himself on camera and said, “Mga kababayan, ngayon po ay June 16, 2023. Ako po ay buhay na buhay, ayan nakikita ninyo.” (My countrymen, today is June 16, 2023. I am very much alive, as you can see.)

“Huwag po kayong maniwala diyan sa mga balita na ako po ay pumanaw na,” he added. (Don’t believe the news that I have passed away.)

In a separate video he uploaded on June 17, Fabregas urged netizens not to believe everything posted on social media, and to verify the legitimacy of online content by fact-checking.

“Ang katotohanan ay lalabas kung bibigyan natin ng pagkakataon. Magtanong, mag-research. Hindi lang isang beses pero dalawa, tatlo, apat hanggang sa marating ang katotohanan,” he said in his post.

(The truth will come out if we give it a chance. Ask questions, and do research. Not just once but two, three, four times until we arrive at the truth.)

– Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

