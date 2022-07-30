Angat Buhay will not use MOA with Adarna Publishing to spread lies about Martial Law

Angat Buhay's memorandum of agreement with Adarna Publishing is only about publishing an updated version 'Dancing Waters,' which tells the story of Leni Robredo's journey to becoming the vice president of the Philippines

Claim: Angat Buhay signed a memorandum of agreement with Adarna Publishing Incorporated to use its children’s books to spread lies about Martial Law and hate towards the Marcos family.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the video containing this claim already gained more than 8,000 views on Youtube.

The nitty-gritty: According to the official Twitter page of Angat Buhay, the purpose of its memorandum of agreement with Adarna Publishing is to publish an updated version of Dancing Waters which was originally published in 2021. Adarna Publishing reached out to Angat Buhay on July 4 to express its intent for the said agreement.

Dancing Waters, according to Angat Buhay, tells the story of how Robredo grew up “from a child watching the dancing waters in Naga to the second highest position in the nation.”

Continued promise: Adarna said that 50% of the book sales will be donated to the projects of Angat Buhay. The publishing house originally donated 50% of the book’s sales to the previous Angat Buhay program under the Office of the Vice President.

The trickery: Youtube channel “Pambansang Loyalista” uploaded a video last July 13 titled “LENLEN Gagamitin ang NGO para buhayin ang isyu ng Martial Law.” (LENLEN will use its NGO to bring back issues about Martial Law). In this 10-minute video, the uploader claims that Robredo and Angat Buhay partnered with Adarna Publishing Inc., to use its children’s books to spread lies about Martial Law and hate towards the Marcos family. – Erick Prynze Sazon/Rappler.com



