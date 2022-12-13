Leni Robredo did not say in an interview that no cheating happened in May 2022 polls

In the interview, Robredo instead says she and her team couldn’t find evidence of cheating in the elections

Claim: In an interview with author Ninotchka Rosca in New York City on December 7, former vice president Leni Robredo said that no cheating happened in the May 2022 elections, where she ran for the presidency but lost to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim can be found in the titles of two YouTube videos, one of them with 2,485 views as of writing, and the other with at least 354 views.

The Details: One claim is from the channel “NEWS PH” uploaded on December 10 with the title “MATINDI TO! PRES MARCOS NAGULAT SA NATUKLASAN MATAPOS LENLEN [referring to Robredo] UMAMIN NA WALANG NAGANAP NA DAYAAN!” (INTENSE! PRES MARCOS STARTLED WITH FINDING AFTER LENLEN ADMITTED THAT NO CHEATING HAPPENED), with 2,485 views as of writing.

At the start of the video, this can be heard: “Umamin na po si Leni Robredo na wala pong naganap na dayaan noong naganap na eleksyon” (Leni Robredo admitted that no cheating happened during the elections).

The second is from the channel “News Trends” uploaded on December 11 with the title, “LENI ROBREDO NAPAHIYA! KINOMPERMA NA WALANG DAYAAN SA 2022 ELEKSYON!” (ROBREDO SHAMED! CONFIRMED THAT NO CHEATING HAPPENED IN THE 2022 ELECTION!), with 354 views as of writing.

Both YouTube videos referred to Robredo’s interview, a video of which can be seen on the Facebook page of the organization AF3IRM International. Interviewer Rosca is a member of the organization. (READ: Robredo: We did not see evidence of cheating in 2022 elections)

Some Facebook posts also shared the external links to the videos containing the claim.

The bottom line: Robredo did not say in the interview that no cheating happened in the May 2022 elections. Instead, she said that she and her team couldn’t find any evidence of cheating.

Robredo’s exact words: Robredo said the following from 41:31 to 41:39 as part of her full response to Rosca’s question: “Hindi ko po sinasabing walang dayaan na nangyari. Ang sinasabi ko lang, walang nakita. Walang nakita iyong ating mga teams.” (I am not saying that no cheating happened. What I’m saying is that, nothing was found. Our teams didn’t find anything.)

In that portion, Robredo didn’t say that no cheating happened; she even stressed that she did not say that no cheating happened.

Other details of Robredo’s answer: Robredo also said that she didn’t want to file a case just to keep her supporters hoping (“papaasahin lang kayo”) and added that she didn’t want to file a protest like what Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did on the results of the 2016 vice presidential elections which Robredo won.

Robredo further said that instead, she “did the next best thing” – launch the Angat Buhay non-governmental organization, named Angat Pinas Inc. – Percival Bueser/Rappler.com

Percival Bueser is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

