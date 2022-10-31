Robredo was not removed from Harvard’s Hauser Leaders Program

Posts from Robredo show her ongoing activities in Harvard as a Hauser Leader. The Harvard Kennedy School’s Fall 2022 Hauser Leaders list still includes Robredo’s name.

Claim: Former vice president Leni Robredo was kicked out of the Hauser Leaders Program at the Harvard Kennedy School after one day of teaching.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video with the claim posted by YouTube channel PINAS INSIDER has 102,029 views, 3,100 likes, and 591 comments as of writing.

The bottom line: Contrary to the video’s claim that Robredo only did one lecture and was shortly kicked out, various posts from Robredo herself show her ongoing activities in Harvard as a Hauser leader.

Last October 19, Robredo posted on Facebook detailing her day alongside her co-Hauser Leaders during a forum with the university’s students. Robredo also posted a video last October 25, discussing her plans while walking to school. She mentioned that her commitment to the program is every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, not a one-time thing.

As of writing, the Harvard Kennedy School’s Fall 2022 Hauser Leaders list still includes Robredo’s name, showing that she is still part of the program. – Andrei Santos/Rappler.com

Andrei Santos is a Rappler intern. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s internship program here.

