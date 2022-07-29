Sandro Marcos did not claim in video to extend terms of the president, vice president

Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative and Presidential son Sandro Marcos has never made this claim or any statement similar to this before

Claim: Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative and son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Sandro Marcos, stated he intends to extend the terms of the president and vice president in a video.

Rating: FALSE.

Why we fact-checked this: A video posted by the YouTube channel “Showbiz Fanaticz” spliced together interview clips of Marcos to make it show he was saying this claim. This video has reached over 13,000 views as of writing.

The bottom line: Marcos has never made this claim or any statement similar to this before.

What the 1987 Constitution states: All bills and constitutional reform must be first approved by the Senate and a House of Representatives, then the President before passing into law.

To extend any of these terms would require a charter change or constitutional reform. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com with The Baguio Chronicle