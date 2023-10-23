FACT CHECK: Sandro Marcos did not convert Bahay Pangarap into a nightclub

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A video of a party taken last September in Quezon City was misrepresented as having taken place at the First Family’s official residence

Claim: Presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos converted Bahay Pangarap – the official residence of the first family – into a nightclub.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video bearing the claim was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @bongbongmarcosx on October 21 and has gained 1.3 million views, 1,936 likes, and 1,593 reposts as of writing.

The tweet reads: “Son of the President, converts the official residence of his father into a night club. What’s your comment? #BahayPangarap.”

The footage shows Marcos using his phone to take selfies with Filipino rapper Andrew E. The event appears to be a party, with guests shown standing up to sing along or seated around tables.

The bottom line: This is false. The video shows footage of the birthday celebration of businessman and Tutok to Win Partylist Representative Samuel Verzosa last September in Corinthians Village in Quezon City, according to Marcos.

Marcos made the clarification in his reply to an X user who quoted the video: “This was at the birthday of a Cong in Corinthians village a month and a half ago… I haven’t even slept in Bahay Pangarap let alone hosted any event there. Please don’t be so quick to give in to fake news.”

Photos of Andrew E. and Marcos: On September 13, rapper Andrew E. also greeted Verzosa on his Facebook account and uploaded photos showing them together with Marcos during Verzosa’s birthday celebration.

“Happy happy birthday to my brother Cong Sam Verzosa and with us is the main guy, Presidential son, Cong Sandro Marcos, my Ichiro’s kinakapatid …Thank you with so much of appreciation Cong Sam and we do hope Me and my son Fordy rocked the spot on your birthday…!!! It was #airtightpartyallnight,” Andrew E said in his Facebook post.

Bahay Pangarap: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family’s official residence is Bahay Pangarap (House of Dreams), the same place that housed former presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Benigno Aquino III.

Located in Malacañang Park within the Presidential Security Group compound in Manila, the building was constructed by Architect Conrad Onglao in 2008 to replace the original structure built in the 1930s. – Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

