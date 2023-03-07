FACT CHECK: Video falsely shows Chinese ship bombed by Australia

The video used was from the US Air Force during its JDAM precision-guided bomb test in 2022

Claim: A YouTube video shows that a Chinese ship was bombed by Australia.

Rating: False

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by Ella Vloggs with the title: “24 ORAS EXPRESS CHINA BINANATAN NG AUSTRALIA ETO NA ! PILIPINAS VINES NEWS VIRAL” The video has 15,000 views and 51 comments as of writing.

What the video shows: The video shows a clip of fire in the sky with the text: “CHINA MINISILE NG AUSTRALIA…AUSTRALIA BINANATAN ANG CHINA SA SOUTH SEA…AUSTRALIA BUMANAT NA” The video clip then displays a ship being bombed from the sky.

Not a Chinese ship: In 2022, during a demonstration in the Gulf of Mexico, the US Air Force tested a new weapon called the GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) on a full-scale ship – the same ship seen being bombed in the video. This test was part of the QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, which was funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Compared to the actual video from the US Air Force, the video clip of the ship being bombed is magnified and mirrored. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler