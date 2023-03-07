FACT CHECK: Video shows old news on Argentine forces firing at Chinese vessel

News of Argentine forces firing at a Chinese fishing vessel that happened in March 2019 was reposted as recent news on March 6, 2023

Claim: The Argentine coast guard fired at a Chinese vessel for illegally fishing in Argentina’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Both the thumbnail and the title of the YouTube video contain the claim. The claim is, however, based on an article published by an online site SeafoodSource titled, “Argentine coast guard opens fire on Chinese fishing vessel.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video containing the claim has 8,320 views as of writing. It is also reposted on Facebook.

The facts: The claim presented by SeafoodSource is old news that happened four years ago. The article cited in the video was published on March 4, 2019. SeafoodSource, in its about page, claims to be an “online news and knowledge resource center” that offers content catering to seafood industry professionals. And it posted video about aggression at sea.

What happened: Argentina’s naval force, Naval Prefecture Argentina (PNA), reported that their vessel Mantilla fired at the Chinese fishing vessel Huang Xiang 801 for illegally entering Argentina’s EEZ on March 2, 2019. The vessel was fired at 199 nautical miles (358 kilometers) from the San Jorge Gulf.

No current news: No similar news about the incident has been reported recently. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.