FACT CHECK: Video shows a Japanese F-2 fighter plane, not a Chinese jet 

Claim: A Chinese fighter jet flies over the West Philippine Sea and is spying on the movements of the Philippines and the United States.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the YouTube video containing the claim has over 2,749 views and 35 likes.

Japanese aircraft: Google and Yandex reverse image searches reveal that the aircraft in the video is a Mitsubishi F-2 fighter plane, not a Chinese fighter jet.

According to the website of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), the F-2 aircraft is a “close support fighter jet owned by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force” developed from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. It was jointly developed by MHI and American company Lockheed Martin Aeronautics as the principal US subcontractor.

No F-2 aircraft dispatched in PH: The YouTube video does not say when the supposed incident took place or other details to support its claim. As of writing, there have been no official news reports from the Philippines confirming that Japan dispatched an F-2 fighter aircraft to the West Philippine Sea. There are no announcements from the embassy of Japan in the Philippines, the Philippine Air Force, nor the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

