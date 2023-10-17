FACT CHECK: Viral video of child rescue not from Israel-Hamas war 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A video falsely portrays a 2016 rescue operation in Syria as recent footage of the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas

Claim: A video shows a child being rescued from a hospital bombed during an Israeli attack in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The misleading video has 53 comments, 449 retweets, 555 likes, and 52,300 views as of writing. It was posted on X (formerly Twitter) last October 14 by user Yamaan Shahid (@realYamaan) who has a verified account and over 85,000 followers.

The video shows a young boy trapped under a large concrete slab. He is seen struggling for breath and crying out while rescue workers carefully try to free him.

The facts: The viral video was actually taken in 2016 following Syrian air strikes near Aleppo, and is not footage from the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

A reverse image search ran on Tineye showed that Canada-based news outlet Global News uploaded the video on February 3, 2016.

The original source of the video was “Hretan City,” a Syria-based media activist group.

Syria conflict: The 2016 video was from the conflict in Syria. What began in 2011 as a series of peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which had been accused of corruption, repression, and lack of political freedom, later escalated into a full-scale civil war. Global powers were also involved in the conflict, as the US and its allies grew critical of Assad while Syria’s long-standing allies Iran and Russia continued their support.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, an estimated 306,887 civilians were killed between March 2011 and March 2021 due to the conflict. The war has also created a humanitarian crisis in Syria, with millions of people in need of food, water, and shelter.

Israel and Hamas: The current war between Israel and Hamas is the culmination of a decades-long conflict between the two. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring war on the group and launching airstrikes in Gaza. (FAST FACTS: Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ‘at war’ with Israel)

At least 1,300 Israelis and 2,670 Palestinians have been killed, while around one million people were forced to leave their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) October 16 report showed. (TIMELINE: Conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza)

As the war continues, hospitals in Gaza are struggling with the rising number of patients and dwindling hospital supplies as aid groups called for “unimpeded access for humanitarian aid” into Gaza.

Disinformation on the Israel-Hamas conflict is also flooding social media, with video game simulations and outdated footage being misrepresented as current footage from the ongoing war. An Al Jazeera analysis found that right-wing accounts from India were among the propagators of anti-Palestinian and anti-Islam sentiment.

Rappler has fact-checked one such false claim here. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

