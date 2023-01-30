Next in line? Marcos’ youngest son Vinny gets first House stint as intern

HOUSE STINT. Speaker Martin Romualdez's intern Vinny, the son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., meets with the House minority in a meeting in late January 2023.

The youngest son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is getting a front row seat to the inner workings of the House of Representatives.

The office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez confirmed on Monday, January 30, that Vincent “Vinny” Marcos had been employed as his intern since last week, and added that his nephew will “undergo training in the legislative processes.”

The statement comes days after Vinny Marcos was photographed joining Romualdez’s meeting with the House minority.

House Minority Leader Marcelito “Nonoy” Libanan said that Romualdez introduced the President’s son as his special assistant, and asked the lawmakers to “brief the young man on the role and work of the House minority bloc.”

“[Vinny] will be mentored on the daily grind at the House of Representatives, including the role and interaction of various committees and departments on the legislative processes, as well as strategies to help expedite the passage of vital bills and other measures for the benefit of the Filipino people,” Romualdez’s office said.

“Speaker Romualdez is expected to supervise and oversee his training,” the press release also read.

Vinny appears to be following in the footsteps of his eldest brother Sandro Marcos, who, prior to getting elected to the lower chamber, served in the legislative staff of then-House majority leader Romualdez.

Sandro is now House senior deputy majority leader, despite being a neophyte congressman. – Rappler.com