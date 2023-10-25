Ready for Señor Agila’s Christmas station ID?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'GLIMMER OF HOPE'? The video thumbnail of 'Sinag ng Pasko,' the official Christmas station ID of Señor Agila's ALT Media Production, features the alleged cult leader who is still detained at the Senate.

The Christmas station ID offers ‘a glimmer of hope’ despite perceptions that their group is the ‘Kulto sa Surigao,’ says the alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated

Move over, Kapamilya and Kapuso.

In another sign of their financial capabilities and technical skills, an alleged cult leader’s media group launched a kind of video that TV giants air this time of the year: yes, a Christmas station ID.

Titled “Sinag ng Pasko (Light of Christmas),” the 2023 Christmas station ID of ALT Multimedia Production was posted on the media outfit’s YouTube channel on October 19, ahead of the Christmas station IDs of ABS-CBN Corporation and GMA Network for this year. The video credits Jey Rence Quilario, the alleged Surigao del Norte cult leader better known as Señor Agila, as the writer and producer.

Quilario, 22, is CEO of ALT Multimedia Production. His group describes him as a composer and member of the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Incorporated (FILSCAP) – and FILSCAP, in a CNN Philippines report, confirms that a certain “Jey Rence Quilario” or “Señor Agila” can be found in their records.

The music video, admittedly, is one that can melt the heart and rival the melodies of ABS-CBN or GMA – except that Quilario is now the subject of a Senate probe into alleged sexual and other abuses, such as rape and child marriage, within his religious organization based in Socorro, Surigao del Norte.

Believed to be a reincarnation of the Santo Niño (Child Jesus), Quilario is president of the group called Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated (SBSI). He was not able to join the station ID, according to a TV Patrol report, because he is still detained at the Senate.

ALT Media Production said their Christmas station ID “provides the true essence of Christmas, which is a bright promise that a guiding light will find its way to us even in the middle of life’s greatest challenges and deepest struggles.” Watch the Christmas station ID below.

In the face of perceptions that SBSI is the “Kulto sa Surigao (Cult in Surigao),” their members “hang on to a glimmer of hope as the teachings of Señor Agila have given them the confidence to believe that there is light even in the darkness,” the media group added.

The YouTube channel of ALT Media Production, opened on May 20, 2019, is filled with different kinds of music videos, including Christmas and summer station IDs from as far back as 2020. The title of one of the songs is telling: “Dios Ikaw ang Agila“ (God You Are the Eagle).

According to the Rappler team that flew to Socorro for an October 14 visit led by Senator Bato dela Rosa, Señor Agila’s group maintains its own recording studio and professional broadcast equipment in their headquarters. They, too, have their own radio station, according to our Senate reporter Bonz Magsambol.

Slow clap for Señor Agila.

Now, time to play the station ID in the next Senate hearing? – Rappler.com