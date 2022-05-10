Rappler IQ
Robin Padilla tops senatorial race in 12 regions

Loreben Tuquero
TOP SPOT. Robin Padilla joins the Uniteam grand rally in Paoay, Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022.

Lian Buan/Rappler

The controversial actor also got the most votes from the overseas absentee voters

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and longtime Rodrigo Duterte defender Robin Padilla was majorly favored in the senatorial race across the regions, leading in 12 out of 17.

He also got the most votes from the overseas absentee voters, gaining 49,918 votes.

Based on the partial and unofficial results transmitted as of May 9, 11 pm, with 75.65% precincts reporting, Padilla won in these regions with the following votes:

  • CAR – 437,106
  • Ilocos Region – 1,412,621
  • Cagayan Valley – 784,065
  • Central Luzon – 2,462,557
  • Mimaropa – 598,824
  • Central Visayas – 1,532,025
  • Eastern Visayas – 829,908
  • Zamboanga Peninsula – 679,328
  • Davao Region – 1,143,267
  • Soccsksargen – 928,887
  • Caraga – 479,681
  • BARMM – 606,598

Padilla is part of PDP-Laban. Earlier, the tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte showed confusion on whether Padilla was part of their senatorial slate. Sara announced that he completed their 12-person lineup, while Marcos clarified that he’s not in the 12 but “part of the team.”

Marcos and Duterte are set to win as the next president and vice president of the Philippines, based on transmissions to the media server from 97.07% of the precincts as of May 10, 11:26 am.

Meanwhile, Antique Representative Loren Legarda topped the senatorial race in the National Capital Region, with 2,860,790 votes, and also led in Calabarzon and Western Visayas with 3,364,948 and 1,494,187 votes respectively. 

Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero won in the Bicol Region with 1,183,388 votes, while reelectionist senator Miguel Zubiri won in Northern Mindanao with 974,307 votes.

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, who topped Pulse Asia’s April survey on senatorial preferences, did not lead in any regions. – with a report from Michael Bueza, Rappler.com

Loreben Tuquero

Loreben Tuquero is a researcher-writer for Rappler. Before transferring to Rappler's Research team, she covered transportation, Quezon City, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government as a reporter. She graduated with a communication degree from the Ateneo de Manila University.
