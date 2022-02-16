Robin Padilla completes Marcos-Duterte senatorial slate

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with candidates for Quezon City's local post, greet supporters during the UniTeam's proclamation rally at the Amoranto Stadium on February 14, 2022. Rappler

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines – Controversial actor Robin Padilla completes the senatorial slate of survey front runners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Duterte announced Padilla’s inclusion during the grand rally of Uniteam in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, on Wednesday, February 16, which has just started as of writing.

“Twelve na po kami ngayong araw na ito (We are now 12 as of today),” Duterte said as she recited the current 11 names and ended with Padilla.

In his debut in a Uniteam campaign, Padilla greeted the crowd in Paoay by singing Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight.”

Padilla only joined PDP-Laban during the week of filing of certificates of candidacy last October 2021.

Padilla was among the seven “friends,” that Duterte had been endorsing in Uniteam events even though they were not part of the slate.

The other six were: JV Ejercito, Jejomar Binay, Joel Villanueva, Salvador Panelo and Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

The 12 members of the Uniteam slate are:

Rodante Marcoleta Larry Gadon Gilbert Teodoro Loren Legarda Mark Villar Sherwin Gatchalian Migz Zubiri Harry Roque Jinggoy Estrada Herbert Bautista Gringo Honasan Robin Padilla

As of writing, only Marcoleta and Honasan have not been seen in Paoay where an estimate of 10,000 people attended.

“I thank them for coming and not taking Ilocos Norte and Ilocandia for granted, alam naman po natin na medyo expected ang mga boto para sa kanila subalit pumunta pa rin sila (we know that it is expected that the folks here would vote for them, but they still took the time to go here),” said Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc.

This is the first Uniteam rally held in the Marcos turf of Ilocos Norte, where members of the clan are going up against the equally powerful Fariñas family.

Sandro Marcos, Marcos’ eldest and a political neophyte, joined the Uniteam motorcade from Pagudpud to Paoay, or the first district of Ilocos Norte where he’s attempting to take the congressional seat from the daughter of Rudy Fariñas, Ria.

Rudy Fariñas is running against reelectionist Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, the son of Senator Imee Marcos.

Imee and Bongbong’s first cousin, Michael Marcos Keon, is running for reelection as Laoag City mayor. But his family had dropped Keon, and it is instead endorsing Keon’s mortal enemy, current vice mayor Vicentito Lazo.

It is actually a three-way fight for Laoag City Hall, Rudy’s niece-in-law Chevylle is running for mayor, a position she used to hold during the Fariñas heydays.

In his speech, Padilla’s pitch was to be the only Muslim in the next Senate. Padilla said Muslims owed the Tripoli agreement to the late dictator former President Ferdinand Marcos, and the Bangsamoro Organic Law to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos though lost in the now-defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) during the 2016 vice presidential election. Critics say this was because of martial law atrocities perpetrated against Moros, and Marcos Jr’s perceived opposition to the then-called Bangsamoro Basic Law when he was still in the Senate. – Rappler.com