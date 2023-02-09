Newsbreak Chats: Justice for EJK victims at last?

MANILA, Philippines – Months after the end of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, its effects continue to be felt by families of victims, as well as the groups who have supported them.

Kian delos Santos, a 17-year-old who was shot in Caloocan in August 2017, is among the drug war’s casualties. (READ: Even after death, Kian delos Santos remains a victim of injustice)

The recent exhumation of his remains by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun showed that there was a bullet lodged in his neck, leading her to believe that his autopsy was haphazardly done by the police as well as the members of the Public Attorney’s Office.

Families of other drug war victims, some as young as 11, continue to cope with the death of their loved ones and seek justice for them. (READ: After losing mother to Duterte’s drug war, 17-year-old asks: Will justice ever come?)

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler investigative head Chay Hofileña talks with multimedia reporter Jairo Bolledo and researcher-writer Jodesz Gavilan on the drug war’s ripple effects still felt by those left behind as well as its possible impact on ongoing investigations of the International Criminal Court.

The question on everyone’s mind now is: How will justice be dispensed to drug war victims under the Marcos administration?

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, February 9, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com