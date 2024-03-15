[WATCH] Dahas Project, the team that continues to count drug war victims

The Dahas Project ensures that drug war killings will not go unnoticed and unrecorded

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Rodrigo Duterte left an indelible mark in the country’s human rights history for the wrong reasons. Under his war on drugs led by the Philippine National Police, close to 30,000 people were killed, according to human rights groups, if vigilante killings were to be included.

Even when he stepped down from power in 2022, the killings continue to persist. To sustain a record of these killings, the University of the Philippines’ Third World Studies Center continued its Dahas Project. Under this project, a small team scours various sources and records drug-related killings.

This initiative is essential as it ensures that the killings will not go unnoticed and unrecorded. – Rappler.com

Reporter/ writer: Jairo Bolledo

Researcher/ writer: Jodesz Gavilan

Production specialist: Ulysis Pontanares

Video editor: Jaene Zaplan

Producer: Jaira Roxas

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso

Special thanks to UP Third World Studies Center, Joel Ariate Jr., Marion Abilene Navarro, and Nixcharl Noriega.