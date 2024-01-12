DOCUMENTARY: How politics killed non-Moro IPs in the Kusiong landslides

In the village of Kusiong in the Southern Philippines, landslides killed at least 27 Teduray. Local politics played a role in the tragedy.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE, Philippines – When Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) hit the Philippines in late October 2022, at least 27 Teduray died at the foothills of Mt. Minandar in the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple, fatal landslides that buried 11 children, and destroyed at least 100 houses.

But this wouldn’t have happened, community sources said, if they weren’t forced to leave their shoreline homes two years earlier to pave the way for private resorts. One of the resorts is owned by a political family.

Watch the documentary here. – Rappler.com

Researchers and writers: Raizza Bello and Laurice Angeles

Content editors: Chay Hofileña, Jee Geronimo, Herbie Gomez, Inday Varona

Creative director: Emil Mercado

Illustrator: Marian Hukom

Animator: David Castuciano

Graphic artist: Nico Villarete

Voice overs: Jeff Digma and Franz Lopez

Master video editor: Emerald Hidalgo

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso

This reporting project was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Howard G. Buffett Fund for Women Journalists.



