DOCUMENTARY: How politics killed non-Moro IPs in the Kusiong landslides

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE, Philippines – When Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) hit the Philippines in late October 2022, at least 27 Teduray died at the foothills of Mt. Minandar in the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Heavy rainfall triggered multiple, fatal landslides that buried 11 children, and destroyed at least 100 houses.
But this wouldn’t have happened, community sources said, if they weren’t forced to leave their shoreline homes two years earlier to pave the way for private resorts. One of the resorts is owned by a political family.
Watch the documentary here. – Rappler.com
