Quiboloy calls Senate inquiry into abuse allegations ‘bogus’

Herbie Gomez

PREACHER. Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and a friend of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Quiboloy's Facebook page

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy calls the former workers, who testified about alleged abuses they suffered at the hands of the preacher when they served as Kingdom of Jesus Christ workers, 'bogus witnesses'

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A defiant Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the embattled leader of the Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), accused Senator Risa Hontiveros of violating his constitutional rights even as he refused to attend her committee’s hearing on the alleged abuses done against his former followers.

In an audio recording posted on the Facebook page Buhay Kingdom 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, Quiboloy called the former workers, who testified about the alleged abuses they suffered at the hands of the preacher when they served the KOJC, as “bogus witnesses.”

Quiboloy also called Tuesday’s public inquiry by Hontiveros’ Senate committee “bogus,” and that it “turned a monster out of me.”

– Rappler.com

