Quiboloy calls Senate inquiry into abuse allegations ‘bogus’

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A defiant Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the embattled leader of the Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), accused Senator Risa Hontiveros of violating his constitutional rights even as he refused to attend her committee’s hearing on the alleged abuses done against his former followers.
In an audio recording posted on the Facebook page Buhay Kingdom 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, Quiboloy called the former workers, who testified about the alleged abuses they suffered at the hands of the preacher when they served the KOJC, as “bogus witnesses.”
Quiboloy also called Tuesday’s public inquiry by Hontiveros’ Senate committee “bogus,” and that it “turned a monster out of me.”
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.