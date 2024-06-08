Philippines bans bird imports from Australia over avian flu outbreaks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ban includes commodities such as poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen

MANILA, Philippines – In light of recent outbreaks of avian flu in Australia, the Department of Agriculture imposed a temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds from Australia in a memorandum order dated June 6, 2024.

Outbreaks of H7N3 and H7N9 were recently reported on May 23 in Meredith and on May 25 in Terang, respectively, as confirmed by the Australian Center for Disease Preparedness.

The Philippine ban includes commodities such as poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen.

H7N3 and H7N9 are subtypes of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

H7N9 is the Avian Influenza A(H7) most often associated with human infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While human infections are uncommon, H7N9 “have resulted in severe respiratory illness and death in approximately 40% of reported cases,” the CDC said.

Meanwhile, H7N3, among other viruses, has been reported to have “caused mild to moderate illness with symptoms that included conjunctivitis and/or upper respiratory tract symptoms.”

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) will stop the processing and issuance of the Sanitary and Phytosanitary import clearance.

Shipments from Australia already in transit, loaded, or accepted unto port before the ban was communicated to concerned officials will be allowed, provided these were slaughtered or produced on or before May 9, 2024.

The Philippines had previously banned poultry from France and Belgium in January after the two countries reported bird flu outbreaks.

As of May 31, the BAI reported that at least eight Philippine provinces were still affected by the bird flu. Candaba, Pampanga, has an ongoing case with the H5N1 subtype. – Rappler.com