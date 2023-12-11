Next Bar exams to be held in September 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ASPIRING LAWYERS. Bar examinees line up at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on September 17, 2023.

The 2024 Bar exams, chaired by Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario Lopez, will remain digitized and will be held in different local testing centers

MANILA, Philippines – The next Bar examinations, the qualifying exams for aspiring lawyers, will be held on three separate days in September 2024, the Office of the Bar Chair announced through the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, December 11.

In its Bar Bulletin No. 1, the SC said the 2024 Bar exams will be held on September 8 (Sunday), 11 (Wednesday), and 15 (Sunday).

The 2024 edition will be chaired by Associate Justice Mario Lopez.

Similarly, the 2023 Bar exams were also held during the month of September.

Like in the past years, the exams will remain digitized and regionalized. Next year’s edition will be the fourth time the exams will be digitized – different from the traditional handwritten tests. Regionalization means the exams will be held in testing centers across the country.

The SC added that the six core subjects will be retained. Here are their corresponding schedules and weights:

September 8

AM: Political and Public International Law – 15%

PM: Commercial and Taxation Laws – 20%

September 11

AM: Civil Law – 20%

PM: Labor Law and Social Legislations – 10%

September 15

AM: Criminal Law – 10%

PM: Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises – 25%

The comprehensive syllabi for the 2024 Bar exams can be accessed through this link.

A total of 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed the 2023 Bar, for a passing rate of 36.77% – lower than 2022’s 43.47% or 3,992 out of 9,183.

The University of Santo Tomas’ Ephraim Bie topped the latest Bar exams with a grade of 89.2625%. He brought back UST to the Bar’s top spot after 21 years. – Rappler.com