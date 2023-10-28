Sta. Ana, Manila barangay officials file forgery complaint vs ex-village treasurer, Suntrust

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOCAL OFFICIALS. Barangay 885, Santa Ana, Manila officials with their legal counsel Ramon Christopher Ganan on Wednesday, October 25 file a criminal complaint for falsification of documents against their former barangay treasurer and Suntrust Properties Inc..

Barangay 885 officials of Santa Ana, Manila accuse former village treasurer and Suntrust Properties of falsifying barangay documents which are necessary to build a condominium in the area.

MANILA, Philippines – Officials of Barangay 885 in Santa Ana, Manila, filed a criminal complaint for falsification of documents against their former barangay treasurer and Suntrust Properties Incorporated.

This comes as tensions escalate between the developer and residents due to disruptions purportedly stemming from the construction of Suntrust Ascentia’s 36-story condominium project in the Santa Ana Heritage Zone.

In a joint complaint-affidavit obtained by Rappler on Friday, October 28, the village officials accused Suntrust, its vice president Manolito Elmann, and former Barangay 885 treasurer Romualdo Hipolito of conspiring to secure a falsified copy of the barangay clearance. The complaint was filed on Wednesday, October 25.

The complainants also claimed that Barangay Resolution No. 3, Series of 2019 and Certificate of No Objection dated March 31, 2019, presented by Elmann were falsified. These documents are necessary to secure other permits to build a condominium in the area.

The complaint was filed by Barangay 885 barangay councilors Josephine Go, Carmelo Endaya, Nicanor Rivera, Belen Amatorio, Floredeliza David, and Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman James Earl Lopez assisted by legal counsel Ramon Christopher Ganan of Ganan Law Office.

In a Rappler report on March 28, Barangay Chairman Richard Lopez admitted that his signature was in the document, although he said that he did not know how it got there. Meanwhile, Amatorio said they never issued the contested documents.

Chairman Lopez also asked the Manila Barangay Bureau for a certified copy of the supposed 2019 barangay resolution. The bureau, however, said there was no record on file of the said resolution.

Last September, Suntrust also filed perjury and false testimony complaints against the barangay officials.

Suntrust accused the respondents of lying before a Manila court. The developer also questioned the affidavit of counterfeit which states that the barangay officials did not sign the barangay clearance allowing Suntrust to construct a condominium in the area.

In March, the said barangay officials and the Santa Ana Heritage Tourism Association filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Manila court against Suntrust, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), the Office of the Building Official of Manila, and the Manila local government unit.

The Manila Trial Court dismissed the petition for certiorari and prohibition on July 10. The court said that Suntrust has already secured permits from the concerned agencies and offices.

The court, however, did not rule on the authenticity of the barangay clearance, which barangay officials claimed to be forged.

The court said the National Bureau of Investigation should be asked to examine the disputed documents. The court left this task to the party who felt aggrieved, whether it was the petitioners who alleged the forgery or the public and private respondents who alleged perjury.

Some residents of Santa Ana, Manila have complained about the noises and tremors caused by the construction of Suntrust Ascentia. They also raised concern over the damage to the centuries-old paintings inside the church’s camarin, a side chapel which serves as a “dressing room” of the image of the Virgin Mary.

Suntrust, however, denied that the construction was the reason for the damage to the church’s paintings.

Last September, the NHCP gave a “stern warning” to Suntrust as the cease and desist order issued by commission on the ongoing construction of its condominium project in Santa Ana, Manila was still in force. – Rappler.com