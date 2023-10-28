LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan elections

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines returns to the polls on Monday, October 30, to select a fresh set of leaders in the barangay.
This is the first village-based and youth council elections in five years, after the Duterte and Marcos administrations separately approved postponement of the polls that were previously set in 2020 and 2022.
The barangay is the smallest unit of government, and is the primary implementer of government policies.
A total of 1.41 million people have filed their candidacies to fill the 672,432 seats up for grabs in this year’s polls.
What are the compensation, benefits of barangay and SK officials?
On average, a barangay chairperson receives P7,900 per month while a barangay councilor earns P5,900.
How to find your voting precinct number for barangay, SK elections 2023
The Commission on Elections relaunched its online precinct finder ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.
MAP: Barangay, SK election-related violence in 2023
Most of the election-related violence are reported in BARMM, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region.
14,000 battle-ready cops, soldiers deployed to BARMM for October 30 polls
Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier General Allan Nobleza says a security augmentation force of more than a thousand cops and soldiers from other regions will assist in polling precinct duties and in securing the elections on October 30.
Comelec will not proclaim barangay, SK election winners with pending cases
Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election aspirants who are facing unresolved petitions against their candidacies won’t be able to assume office even if they win. The Comelec says their cases must be resolved first.
