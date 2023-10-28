LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan elections

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines returns to the polls on Monday, October 30, to select a fresh set of leaders in the barangay.

This is the first village-based and youth council elections in five years, after the Duterte and Marcos administrations separately approved postponement of the polls that were previously set in 2020 and 2022.

The barangay is the smallest unit of government, and is the primary implementer of government policies.

A total of 1.41 million people have filed their candidacies to fill the 672,432 seats up for grabs in this year’s polls.

LATEST UPDATES