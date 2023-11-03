Fire hits Comelec office in Samar town

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The election results are not affected, says the Comelec, as the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections have been proclaimed

MANILA, Philippines – A fire engulfed the office of the Commission on Elections in Sta. Margarita, Samar, on Thursday, November 2.

In a press briefing on Friday, November 3, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia assured the public that the election results were not affected, as the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the municipality had already been proclaimed. Copies of the certificate of canvass of votes were also secured.

Garcia said they were still waiting for the results of the investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The estimated cost of damage is P345,000, the police report showed.

Two of the barangays in Sta. Margarita were categorized by the Comelec as areas of “grave security concern,” while eight other villages were designated as “areas of concern.”

Two days before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, two schools in separate towns in Maguindanao del Norte were also destroyed by fire. Officials confirmed that the fire incident was a case of arson. – Rappler.com