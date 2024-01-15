Calapan, Oriental Mindoro barangay councilman stabbed dead in his house

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Calapan mayor and the Rotary Club offered a reward of P300,000 for information to help solve the killing of Anacorito Bolor, a barangay official fond of wearing gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings in public

ORIENTAL MINDORO, Philippines – A bounty of P300,000 has been offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of those who killed dentist-philanthropist Anacorito Bolor in his house in Calapan City Sunday morning, January 14.

Bolor, 63 years old and who is often seen in public events wearing several gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings, was found dead with several stab wounds in his house in Barangay San Vicente, Calapan in Oriental Mindoro on Sunday.

Fondly called Dok Ting, Bolor was a former barangay captain. He was voted a kagawad (councilman) in the recent barangay elections.

Posts in several social media platforms by those who know him called out “Justice for Dok TING.” Among those seeking justice are the city mayor and the civic organization Rotary Club Downtown.

It was Calapan Mayor Malou Flores-Morillo and the Rotary Club which both offered the reward for information which would help solve the killing of Dok Ting.

On her video stament via Calapan Public Information Office the mayor offered P200,000 for the arrest of the suspect, or who can give information to the whereabouts.

“Kung sino man po ang nakakakilala at nalalaman ang kinaroonan ng salarin sa pagpatay sa ating kaibigan, dentist philanrtophist at kasalukuyang barangay official ay maari nung ipag bigay alam sa amin para hustisya kay Dok Ting kaya ako ay naglalaan ng 200 daang libong piso para sa kaagarang ikadarakip ng suspek,” said Morillo.

(To anyone who can provide information on who killed our friend, the dentist philanthropist and barangay official, please give this to the authorities so that we can give justice to the killing got Dok Ting. I am giving P200,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.)

The Rotary Club raise the ante by adding P100,000 to the bounty for the arrest of the perpetrators.

Initial reports said that at around 8:30 am, Sunday, Cristeta, Dok Ting’s sister, called him and asked him to come out of his room and join them for breakfast. When there was no reply, the sister asked Dok Ting’s driver to go the room to wake him up. It was the driver who first found out that Dok Ting was killed.

Calapan police chief Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Cruz said the victim’s room was a mess, with his belongings scattered all over. Cruz said this indicated that the room had been searched.

Cruz also confirmed to Rappler that Dok Ting’s jewelry were not in the room. The cops were still determining if there were other valuables missing.

A source from Calapan City, said the victim’s jewelry approximately costs $215,000 or P12 Million.

Investigators also found out the closed circuit television of the house was tampered and its mother board, which stored recorded videos, was missing.

The police are looking at two angles of the killing. First, that the victim and suspect were familiar with each other. The other, that this is a robbery.

Cruz said they were also looking at the possibility that the suspect killed the dentist while stealing those valuables.

As of this writing, the cops in Calapan City said they still had no suspect or person of Interest in the case.

A Special Investigation Task Group Dok Ting was created by the Provincial Police Office of Oriental Mindoro, Cruz said. – Rappler.com