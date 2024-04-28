‘Unauthorized’ China research vessel spotted near Catanduanes – AFP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNAUTHORIZED. Chinese-flagged research vessel is seen loitering in the vicinity northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines says there have been several failed attempts to communicate with the Chinese-flagged research vessel, 'indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage'

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Sunday, April 28, that it is monitoring an “unauthorized” Chinese-flagged research vessel spotted northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.

According to the latest reports issued by the Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon (TOWSOL), the vessel named “Shen Kuo” was “lying-to in the area and had no personnel on the main deck.”

The AFP said the ship was first monitored on April 25, 60.9 nautical miles east of Rapu-Rapu Island in Albay, and that there have been several failed attempts to communicate using regular radio channels, “indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage.”

“The AFP remains vigilant, monitoring any unauthorized research vessel in our maritime domain,” it said. “We have already tasked nearby vessels for enhanced surveillance and reporting.”

“The AFP is coordinating with relevant agencies to address the unauthorized presence and investigate any illegal activities within our EEZ, ensuring the security and protection of our waters,” it added.

.@TeamAFP, in release to media, confirms it is “monitoring the unauthorized presence of a Chinese-flagged research vessel, "SHEN KUO," in the vicinity northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.” Vessel first sighted on April 25, just 60.9 nautical miles east off Rapu-Rapu Island.



📷:AFP pic.twitter.com/HNuxGPMH8G — Bea Cupin (@beacupin) April 28, 2024

The unauthorized presence of the Chinese-flagged research vessel comes as tensions between China and the Philippines continue to rise in recent months. The Philippines also recently just kicked off 2024 Exercise Balikatan, or the yearly war games with the United States. – Rappler.com