‘Unauthorized’ China research vessel spotted near Catanduanes – AFP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Sunday, April 28, that it is monitoring an “unauthorized” Chinese-flagged research vessel spotted northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.
According to the latest reports issued by the Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon (TOWSOL), the vessel named “Shen Kuo” was “lying-to in the area and had no personnel on the main deck.”
The AFP said the ship was first monitored on April 25, 60.9 nautical miles east of Rapu-Rapu Island in Albay, and that there have been several failed attempts to communicate using regular radio channels, “indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage.”
“The AFP remains vigilant, monitoring any unauthorized research vessel in our maritime domain,” it said. “We have already tasked nearby vessels for enhanced surveillance and reporting.”
“The AFP is coordinating with relevant agencies to address the unauthorized presence and investigate any illegal activities within our EEZ, ensuring the security and protection of our waters,” it added.
The unauthorized presence of the Chinese-flagged research vessel comes as tensions between China and the Philippines continue to rise in recent months. The Philippines also recently just kicked off 2024 Exercise Balikatan, or the yearly war games with the United States. – Rappler.com
