2 cops moonlighting as bodyguards arrested in Ayala Alabang Village

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

APPREHENDED. Law enforcers arrive at Ayala Alabang Village and immediately arrest two police officers moonlighting as bodyguards who were involved in an altercation on May 18.

The Muntinlupa police station says that the two police officers worked as security personnel of Chinese nationals

MANILA, Philippines – Two police officers moonlighting as private bodyguards were arrested for their involvement in an altercation inside the upscale Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City on Saturday, May 18.

The Southern Police District (SPD) identified the two Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel as Corporal George Mabuti and Patrolman Roger Valdez Jr. both assigned to the 52nd and 55th PNP-Special Action Force, respectively. They are now detained at the Muntinlupa police headquarters.

The SPD said Mabuti and Valdez engaged in a fistfight at around 3:15 pm Saturday inside the gated and exclusive Ayala Alabang Village.

The Muntinlupa police station acknowledged that the two police officers were working as security personnel of different Chinese nationals, according to SPD. However, the profiles of their principals remain in confidence as investigation is still ongoing.

“As per Muntinlupa (police station), inadmit naman nila na security personnel sila ng mga Chinese kaso hindi pa clear yung background or profile nag mga Chinese, under investigation pa,” SPD told Rappler Sunday.

(As per Muntinlupa police station, they admitted that they are security personnel of some Chinese. However, their background of profile isn’t clear yet. It is still under investigation.)

In a statement on May 18, Ayala Alabang Village Association (AVAA), said it was alerted about the incident at Balayan Street where “two off-duty uniformed personnel, who were engaged in personal security duties without proper authorization.”

The AAVA statement also said: “The altercation not only resulted in physical injuries, but also involved authorized entry into a resident’s home.”

Neither the AAVA nor the PNP have identified who were the Chinese nationals whom Mabuti and Valdez moonlighted for as bodyguards. There was also no information if the pair’s principals were residents of the Ayala Alabang Village.

Also unclear were details of those included in what the AAVA statement said was Saturday’s violent altercation and the resident’s home which was involved (in an) unauthorized entry.”

The PNP has also not issued any official statement as to the status of Mabuti and Valdez, particularly whether they were indeed “off duty.”

AAVA ensured the safety and security in its village remains and said hiring of active uniformed personnel for private security within its village violates community rules. Both police officers were also permanently prohibited from entering their village.

Witnesses alerted the security guard on duty and saw the fistfight between the two police officers. A formal complaint of alarms and scandal will also be submitted to the Muntinlupa City prosecutor’s office. – Rappler.com