STY International Gymnastics Cup to return in October

PRESS RELEASE: Now on its 8th edition, the STY International Gymnastics Cup is considered the largest international gymnastics meet in the country

The following is a press release from the PGAA STY Gymnastics Center.

The eighth STY International Gymnastics Cup is happening on October 20-22, 2023, at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Muntinlupa City. With over 600 athletes from the Philippines and Asian countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and India, it is the largest international gymnastics meet in the country.

Hosted by the Philippine Gymnastics and Athletics Academy (PGAA) Sonny Ty (STY) Gymnastics Center and back on the international scene after a hiatus during the pandemic, the STY Cup is one of the most anticipated gymnastics competitions in the Philippines this year.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome back our friends from six different nations, and showcase the talent within the Philippine gymnastics community. I can’t wait to see all the routines and also look forward to the gymnasts having fun!” said PGAA STY Founder and Head Coach Normita “Boots” Ty.

The opening ceremony is scheduled on October 20, Friday, at 5 pm. The competition proper is scheduled on October 21 and 22 from 7 am to 7 pm, featuring Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Levels 1 to 6.

“This is a great opportunity for our homegrown athletes to demonstrate their skill and perform at their best, as we foster an enriching sports experience and cultural exchange with our foreign neighbors. With the STY Cup, we also hope to inspire more Filipinos, especially young girls, to pursue sports and lead healthy lifestyles,” Coach Boots further shared.

Coach Boots established PGAA STY Gymnastics Center in 2008 with the dream to develop elite Filipino athletes who would compete with the world’s best and make their country and community proud. The ongoing grassroots training program is supported by the city government, and scholars under Muntinlupa Gymnastics Club train and compete alongside the PGAA STY delegation.

For more information about the eighth STY International Gymnastics Cup and the PGAA STY Gymnastics Center, find them on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. — Rappler.com