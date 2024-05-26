DFA: Global maritime court’s advisory opinion bolsters 2016 West PH Sea ruling

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA. Philippine vessels the BRP Datu Bankaw and BRP Bagacay distribute fuel, water, and food to fisherfolk in the vicinity of Panatag Shoal off the coast of Zambales.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is using this opportunity to 'reiterate its continuing call for full compliance' of the historic 2016 ruling

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday, May 26, highlighted an advisory opinion released by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) which cited the historic 2016 Hague ruling that favored the Philippines against China.

In a statement released on Saturday, May 26, DFA said the opinion “bolsters and reinforces the legitimacy” of the 2016 ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration and “its unassailable status as part of the corpus of international law.”

The Hague ruling, which rejected China’s claim to the entire South China Sea, was referenced five times in the ITLOS advisory opinion released in response to a request filed by the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law.

The commission, in its December 2022 request, asked the global maritime court about the specific obligations of state parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to “prevent, reduce, and control” maritime environmental pollution and climate change.

DFA said that ITLOS cited the 2016 ruling as “authoritative in key parts” of the opinion regarding the issue.

“The Philippines therefore takes this opportunity to reiterate its continuing call for full compliance with the Award,” DFA said.

The government agency said that it is “diligently studying” the ITLOS advisory opinion and its implications on the country, specifically on the duty to protect and preserve maritime environment “in the context of greenhouse gas emissions, climate change impacts, and ocean acidification.”

“The Philippines invites all States to join us in a constructive dialogue and thorough study of the ITLOS Advisory Opinion, in the spirit of collaboration towards fully and faithfully enforcing and complying with UNCLOS for a healthy and thriving marine environment,” DFA said. – Rappler.com