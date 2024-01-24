PH in contact with Filipinos arrested in Japan over bodies found in Tokyo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipina arrested for abandoning the corpses of a Japanese couple 'denies all involvement,' says a DFA official

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos accused of abandoning a corpse in Japan are being assisted by the Philippine embassy there, a senior Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said on Wednesday, January 24.

Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega, who handles Migrant Workers Affairs in the DFA, said the embassy was able to visit the Filipina and is set to visit the other Filipino arrested over the same case by Thursday, January 25.

De Vega said the woman is a resident of Japan while the Filipino man is an Overseas Filipino Worker.

“She assures her family that she is alright and that she already has her court-appointed lawyer whom the Embassy will coordinate with. She denies all involvement,” De Vega said.

According to Japanese media, the two were arrested nearly a week apart for supposedly abandoning the corpses of a Japanese couple who had gone missing. The corpses were found, with apparent stab wounds, inside their Tokyo home.

The Japan Times identified the Filipina as 30-year-old Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales. She was arrested on January 19. The dead couple was identified as Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52.

The other Filipino, a man identified by The Japan Times as Bryan Jefferson Lising Dela Cruz, 34, was arrested on January 23. Japanese police say Dela Cruz “admitted to the allegations” or abandoning the bodies, reported the Japan Times.

Japan’s Penal Code imposes a maximum of three years of imprisonment for people who “damages, abandons or unlawfully possesses a corpse, the ashes or hair of a dead person, or an object placed in a coffin.”

De Vega had earlier clarified that the two are, thus far, accused only of abandonment but not of killing the Japanese couple.

According to Japanese media, Morales was in a relationship with the couple’s son. Dela Cruz was arrested in relation to the case after security camera footage showed Morales with another person in the vicinity of the couple’s home. – Rappler.com