Emmanuel Peralta heads PNP as OIC as Benjamin Acorda retires

OIC. Police Lieutenant General Emmanuel Baloloy Peralta during the Philippine National Police Retirement and Benefits Administration Service turnover of office ceremony on October 20, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has named Police Lieutenant General Emmanuel Baloy Peralta as the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Philippine National Police following the end of the extended term of Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr.

A memorandum from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Peralta will lead the 232,000-member-strong police force beginning Sunday, March 31, and “until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this office.”

Acorda already reached the compulsory age of retirement in December last year, but Malacañang extended his term until March 31.

Prior to his designation as OIC of the PNP, Peralta was already deputy chief for administration, the second highest post in the police force. This meant President Marcos Jr., for now, followed the virtue of seniority in choosing Acorda’s successor.

Peralta had also been director of the Police Regional Office in Ilocos, the home region of the President.

The last time the PNP had an OIC was under the Duterte administration, when once-Davao City police chief Vicente Danao was named as the organization’s acting chief days before the general elections in May 2022. – with reports from Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com