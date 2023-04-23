Marcos appoints Benjamin Acorda Jr. as new PNP chief

Police Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr., who headed the Philippine National Police's Directorate for Intelligence, will serve as PNP chief until his retirement in early December

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, April 24, named Police Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr. as the next chief of the 227,000-strong Philippine National Police (PNP).

Acorda will replace PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. during the change of command ceremony on Monday, Azurin’s 56th birthday. The PNP’s mandatory retirement age is 56.

The 55-year-old Acorda will be Marcos’ second PNP chief and the 29th head of the national police since 1991.

The new PNP chief will serve until his retirement on December 3, or for less than eight months.

Prior to his appointment, Acorda headed the PNP’s Directorate for Intelligence. In 2022, he headed the Northern Mindanao regional police.

Just like his predecessor, Acorda has Ilocos Region ties – his family comes from La Union. His father, lawyer Benjamin Acorda Sr., was a counsel for the then-Citizens Legal Assistance Office – now Public Attorney’s Office – in La Union. His mother, Purificacion Acorda, worked as a government nurse in the province.

The new PNP chief finished his primary education at Gabaldon Elementary School’s Special Education Center in Laoag City, and then high school at Bacarra National Comprehensive High School in Ilocos Norte. Acorda later graduated from the Philippine Military Academy as part of the Sambisig Class of 1991.

Before achieving high posts in the national police, Acorda held various positions in Ilocos Norte. He once served as chief of the intelligence branch and assistant provincial director for operations of the Ilocos Norte provincial police. – Rappler.com