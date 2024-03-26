WATCH: India’s S. Jaishankar visits Manila

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in the Philippines from March 25 to 27 for a visit that will focus on “advancing trade and tourism between two of Asia’s fastest growing economies,” as well as touch on “defense and maritime cooperation, food security, development, healthcare and financial technology cooperation.”

This is Jaishankar’s second visit to Manila as India’s top envoy. He first visited the Philippines in February 2022 during the last administration.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Minister Enrique Manalo hosts Jaishankar, and they will have a joint press conference in Manila on Tuesday, March 26.

Tune in to the presser live at around 1:30 pm. – Rappler.com