World View: Dissecting Marcos’ foreign policy with Secretary Enrique Manalo

MANILA, Philippines – Beyond being branded as a jet-setting chief executive, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also continues to establish alliances and enter into cooperation initiatives with other countries.

These initiatives come as geopolitical situations continue to shift with the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East, as well as escalating tensions in the region with China.

On Friday, May 3, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug and senior multimedia reporter Bea Cupin sit down with Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss the Marcos administration’s foreign policy and where it is headed.

What are the President’s specific goals as the Philippines deepens alliances and partnerships?

