World View: Dissecting Marcos’ foreign policy with Secretary Enrique Manalo

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Friday, May 3, at 6 pm
MANILA, Philippines – Beyond being branded as a jet-setting chief executive, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also continues to establish alliances and enter into cooperation initiatives with other countries.
These initiatives come as geopolitical situations continue to shift with the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East, as well as escalating tensions in the region with China.
On Friday, May 3, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug and senior multimedia reporter Bea Cupin sit down with Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss the Marcos administration’s foreign policy and where it is headed.
What are the President’s specific goals as the Philippines deepens alliances and partnerships?
Catch the discussion on Friday, May 3, at 6 pm. – Rappler.com
Watch previous World View episodes:
- The Philippines’ growing security cooperation under Marcos
- Putting focus on how China promotes its soft power
- Dissecting the victory of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party
- Protecting PH seas, fighting disinformation from China
- Canada’s security cooperation with the Philippines
- Forging PH-Australia strategic partnership
- Philippines’ new momentum in security alliances
- Ukraine’s war, recovery, and the path to peace
- Japan’s security strategy in Southeast Asia
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.