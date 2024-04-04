World View with Marites Vitug: The Philippines’ growing security cooperation under Marcos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to ramp up the Philippines’ ties with other countries, an unprecedented effort in the face of increasing tension with China.

In recent months, the Philippines forged security ties with several nations like Canada, Japan, Australia, and countries in Europe.

On Thursday, April 5, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to analyst Don McLain Gill on the foreign policy of the Marcos administration and what it means to the Philippines.

Gill is also a lecturer at the De La Salle University’s Department of International Studies.

What do these countries get in exchange of intensifying its cooperation with the Philippines?

