Marcos, First Lady Liza have ‘flu-like symptoms,’ told to rest – Palace

RETURN. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos arrive in Manila on March 6, 2024, after their visit to Melbourne, Australia.

Due to his condition, Marcos cancels his participation in a media luncheon, where Filipino and foreign reporters would have been given the opportunity to ask the President questions on a wide range of topics

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos have “developed flu-like symptoms,” Malacañang said, citing their “full schedule these last few days.”

“They have been taking fluids and medication to alleviate their symptoms. Currently, their vitals remain stable,” read the statement from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Wednesday, March 20.

“To ensure their speedy recovery, they have been advised by their attending physician to get some rest,” it added.

In the last two weeks, the first couple had been to Australia for a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Germany for a working visit, and the Czech Republic for a state visit.

This week in Manila, Marcos attended the ceremonial signing of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport rehabilitation project, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, oversaw a discussion with congressional leaders on his administration’s priority legislation, attended a World Economic Forum country roundtable, and accommodated Bloomberg for an exclusive interview.

He was also scheduled to attend a presidential luncheon by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines on Thursday, March 21. The event would have allowed Filipino and foreign journalists to ask Marcos questions covering a wide range of topics.

PCO Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the President won’t be able to attend Thursday’s event, which will be rescheduled. – Rappler.com