Before death, Filipino human rights priest pens poem for beloved dog

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNTIL THE END. Bruno stands beside the coffin of his fur-parent, Fr. Amado Picardal, who passed away on May 29, 2024.

Fr. Amado 'Picx' Picardal, the priest who first documented the Davao Death Squad killings, published this poem dedicated to his dog hours before he passed away on May 29

MANILA, Philippines – Amado Picardal, the priest who first documented the Davao Death Squad killings, was buried on Thursday, June 6, in Cebu City. Father Picx, as other human rights advocates and journalists called him, died on May 29.

According to human rights researcher Carlos Conde, Picardal’s resting place is in the same public cemetery in Barangay Carreta, “where several victims of extrajudicial killings in Duterte’s #drugwar — the same people whose rights he fought for — had also been interred.”

At the priest’s interment mass was Bruno, for whom he posted a poem hours before his death. According to Conde, Bruno was Picardal’s “constant companion at his hermitage in Busay, Cebu.”

Fr. Picx Picardal with Bruno, his constant companion at his hermitage in Busay, Cebu. The dog was the subject of the last poem Fr. Picx wrote and published, hours before the beloved priest and rights defender passed away. ❤️ Fr. Picx will be buried this morning in Cebu City,… pic.twitter.com/SvAXeuZtyL — Carlos H. Conde 🇵🇭 (@carloshconde) June 6, 2024

We are republishing “A Hermit’s Companion,” which is visible only to Father Picx Picardal’s Facebook friends.

***

Today is the 47th anniversary of my religious profession of the vows of chastity, poverty & obedience as a Redemptorist. This took place four years before my presbyteral ordination (April 24, 1981). Three more years to go before my golden jubilee of profession. I thank the Lord for the grace and strength to remain faithful to the solemn promise I made through the years. I am celebrating this in silence & solitude with my dog.

Here’s a poem I wrote for Bruno which took several days to make (I don’t think AI is capable of generating accurately my sentiments):

A Hermit’s Companion

Every morning upon waking up

I call out your name from my window

and you’d come running and wait outside my door wagging your tail

expecting a pat on the head and a fistful of kibble.

As I sit in the dark gazing at the distant sea below, while waiting for the sun to emerge

you’d sit at my feet and join me at Lauds – praising the Creator

for another new day.

While building the hermitage

made of stone, cordwood, and bottles

I call your name and you’d come

to inspect the work of my hands

and scratch the pile of sand and bottles.

In the evening as I sit alone

gazing at the stars and waning moon

you’d come and sit at my feet

to join me in thanking the Creator

for the day that is over and

praying to see another dawn.

I hope, companion in my solitude, that you’ll always be with me

till the end of our days.

Whoever will go first, I know

one of us won’t be consoled

while gazing at the grave.

Bruno, I’m grateful for your presence in the twilight of my life as I prepare for my final journey to eternity to meet face to face the One I love

to whom I sacrificed my whole life.

I hope dogs are also welcome in the heavenly home.

***

