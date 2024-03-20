Former DepEd OIC Fe Hidalgo dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The educator rose up the ranks to become the Department of Education officer in charge during the Gloria Arroyo administration

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Education officer in charge Fe Hidalgo died on Tuesday, March 19. She was 87.

Her family made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, March 20.

“In loving memory of Dr. Fe A. Hidalgo, we announce with heavy hearts her passing on the 19th of March 2024 at five o’clock in the morning. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, wisdom, and dedication,” read the post on Hidalgo’s Facebook page.

Hidalgo was a public school teacher in her home province, Batanes, and rose up the ranks to become DepEd OIC for over a year during the Gloria Arroyo administration. Various groups, including the DepEd National Employees Union and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, had pushed for her appointment as DepEd chief but Arroyo appointed then-Tarlac congressman Jesli Lapus to the post instead.

Hidalgo was also the convenor of the K to 12’s values education.

The Private Education Assistance Committee, which she had chaired, joined groups who paid tribute to Hidalgo on social media.

The public can pay their last respects to the late educator at the Premier 1 Chapel, G/F Loyola Memorial Chapels & Crematorium Commonwealth in Quezon City. – Rappler.com

