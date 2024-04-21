Philippines thanks G7’s support in rejecting China’s ‘baseless, expansive claims’ in disputed sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARITIME TENSION. A Chinese Coast Guard ship is seen blocking the direction of a Philippine Coast Guard ship conducting a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023.

The Philippines says it shares the G7’s vision of a 'stable and secure Indo-Pacific region, and stands firm against any actions that undermine international security and stability'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines expressed its gratitude to the G7 foreign ministers for rejecting China’s “baseless and expansive” claims of the West Philippine Sea.

“The Philippines welcomes the G7 Foreign Ministers’ reiteration of their collective commitment to the rule of law and to the rules-based maritime order anchored on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a April 19 statement that was made public on the DFA website on Sunday, April 21.

The DFA noted that the Philippines appreciated the G7’s reaffirmation that the “2016 Arbitral Award is a significant milestone and a useful basis for the peaceful management and resolution of differences at sea.”

The Philippines has sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea. It has the exclusive right to exploit and take care of resources in those areas. But China claims practically all of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, ignoring a 2016 Arbitral Ruling that deemed that claim invalid.

“The Philippines is firmly committed to UNCLOS and the binding Arbitral Award of 2016. Respect for international law, particularly for the recognized maritime entitlements of coastal states in the South China Sea and the freedom of navigation enjoyed by the international community, is essential to ensuring global prosperity, peace and stability,” the DFA said.

It added that the country shares the G7’s vision of a “stable and secure Indo-Pacific region, and stands firm against any actions that undermine international security and stability.”

G7 is an informal grouping of seven of the world’s advanced economies, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

The Philippines said that it was ready to cooperate with the G7 in its efforts to support economic growth in the country and the Indo-Pacific. – Rappler.com