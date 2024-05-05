‘This charade must stop’: Gibo Teodoro denies ‘new model’ with China on Ayungin Shoal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I am issuing this statement to generate awareness on this clear attempt by China to advance another falsehood in order to divide our people and distract us from their unlawful presence and actions in our EEZ,' says the Philippine defense chief

MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. said on Sunday, May 5, that the Philippines is not a party to any new arrangement with China on managing the situation in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Teodoro made the statement a day after the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Manila claimed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command (Wescom), supposedly with the approval of the Philippine defense chief himself, had agreed on a “new model” in relation to Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) earlier this year.

“I would like to clearly state that any insinuation that the Department of National Defense is a party to any ‘new model’ is a devious machination of China through their Embassy in Manila, and it is curious that it comes right after their actions were condemned in the recent SQUAD meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro joined his counterparts from US, Australia, and Japan this week for their second joint meeting in Hawaii. They raised concerns about China’s presence in the West Philippine Sea, strongly objecting to the “dangerous use” of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, a joint readout from the four countries said on Saturday, May 4.

Addressing the Chinese embassy spokesperson’s claims, Teodoro said on Sunday: “I reiterate that I have disallowed any contact between the DND and the Chinese embassy since the courtesy call of Ambassador Huang Xilian, a few days after I assumed office in July of last year. During the said courtesy call, there was no discussion or briefing on any ‘gentleman’s agreement’ or ‘new model,’ which is contrary to the Chinese Embassy’s pronouncements.”

“This charade must stop,” he added.

Teodoro said he issued the statement “to generate awareness on this clear attempt by China to advance another falsehood in order to divide our people and distract us from their unlawful presence and actions in our EEZ.”

“We advise our citizens, the media, and the international community to beware of China’s methods of manipulation, interference, and malign influence in furthering its own interests,” he said.

The supposed “new model” is different from the “gentleman’s agreement” earlier forged by former president Rodrigo Duterte with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the “gentleman’s agreement,” the Philippines was supposed to have agreed to stay away from Panatag or Scarborough Shoal, a feature in the West Philippine Sea that’s just over 120 nautical miles away from mainland Zambales.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that he was “horrified” by the idea that Duterte compromised Philippine sovereignty through that gentleman’s agreement. He had also said that it was kept secret from Filipinos and his administration, and that it was not binding on the Philippine government. – Rappler.com