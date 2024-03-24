IN PHOTOS: Palm Sunday’s blessings on the faithful

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PALM SUNDAY. Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the celebration of the holy mass and blessing of palm fronds, at the Manila Cathedral on March 24, 2024, Palm Sunday.

Take a look at these photographs of mass-goers and the faithful gathering to have their palm fronds blessed this Palm Sunday

In various parts of the country, the faithful are seeking to have their palm fronds blessed this Palm Sunday, March 24.

Here are photographs from scenes across various locations where the faithful have gathered to seek blessings.

Manila

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula enters the Manila Cathedral to lead the celebration of the holy mass and blessing of palm fronds on March 24, 2024, Palm Sunday.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the celebration of the holy mass and blessing of palm fronds, at the Manila Cathedral on March 24, 2024, Palm Sunday.

Antipolo

A man raises his dog to be blessed during a Palm Sunday mass at the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City, Rizal province, Philippines, March 24, 2024. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Filipino Catholics wave their palm fronds for blessing during a Palm Sunday Mass at the Antipolo Cathedral on Sunday, March 24. Photos by Eloisa Lopez/Reuters



Engage in meaningful discussions about #HolyWeek2024 by joining the 🛐faith chat room on #RapplerCommunities.… pic.twitter.com/PPNrwMyQZJ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 24, 2024

Iloilo

Jaro Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo blesses parishioners’ palm fronds at the Jaro plaza in Iloilo City, after the celebration Palm Sunday mass, on March 24, 2024.

Jaro Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo blesses parishioners palm fronds at the Jaro plaza in Iloilo City, after the celebration Palm Sunday mass, on March 24, 2024.

Cavite

St. Francis of Assisi Parish Priest Fr. Oliver Genuino leads the blessing as children dressed as angels sprinkle flower petals at palm fronds during the celebration of Palm Sunday, in Bagumbayan, General Trias City, Cavite, on March 24, 2024.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish Priest Fr. Oliver Genuino leads the blessing as children dressed as angels sprinkle flower petals at palm fronds during the celebration of Palm Sunday, in Bagumbayan, General Trias City, Cavite, on March 24, 2024.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish Priest Fr. Oliver Genuino leads the blessing as children dressed as angels sprinkle flower petals at palm fronds during the celebration of Palm Sunday, in Bagumbayan, General Trias City, Cavite, on March 24, 2024.

Nueva Ecija

PALM SUNDAY. Bishop of San Jose Nueva Ecija Diocese Roberto Calara Mallari leads the blessing of the palm fronds on Palm Sunday at the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, on March 24, 2024.

PALM SUNDAY. Bishop of San Jose Nueva Ecija Diocese Roberto Calara Mallari leads the blessing of the palm fronds on Palm Sunday at the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, on March 24, 2024.

– Rappler.com