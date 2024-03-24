IN PHOTOS: Palm Sunday’s blessings on the faithful

Already have Rappler+?
Take a look at these photographs of mass-goers and the faithful gathering to have their palm fronds blessed this Palm Sunday
In various parts of the country, the faithful are seeking to have their palm fronds blessed this Palm Sunday, March 24.
Here are photographs from scenes across various locations where the faithful have gathered to seek blessings.
Manila
Antipolo
Iloilo
Cavite
Nueva Ecija
– Rappler.com
