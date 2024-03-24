Philippine News
Philippine News
Catholic Church

IN PHOTOS: Palm Sunday’s blessings on the faithful

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: Palm Sunday’s blessings on the faithful

PALM SUNDAY. Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the celebration of the holy mass and blessing of palm fronds, at the Manila Cathedral on March 24, 2024, Palm Sunday.

Rappler

Take a look at these photographs of mass-goers and the faithful gathering to have their palm fronds blessed this Palm Sunday

In various parts of the country, the faithful are seeking to have their palm fronds blessed this Palm Sunday, March 24.

Here are photographs from scenes across various locations where the faithful have gathered to seek blessings.

Manila
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula enters the Manila Cathedral to lead the celebration of the holy mass and blessing of palm fronds on March 24, 2024, Palm Sunday.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the celebration of the holy mass and blessing of palm fronds, at the Manila Cathedral on March 24, 2024, Palm Sunday.
Antipolo
A man raises his dog to be blessed during a Palm Sunday mass at the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City, Rizal province, Philippines, March 24, 2024. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
Iloilo
People, Person, Accessories
Jaro Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo blesses parishioners’ palm fronds at the Jaro plaza in Iloilo City, after the celebration Palm Sunday mass, on March 24, 2024.

Concert, Crowd, Person
Jaro Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo blesses parishioners palm fronds at the Jaro plaza in Iloilo City, after the celebration Palm Sunday mass, on March 24, 2024.

Cavite
Adult, Male, Man
St. Francis of Assisi Parish Priest Fr. Oliver Genuino leads the blessing as children dressed as angels sprinkle flower petals at palm fronds during the celebration of Palm Sunday, in Bagumbayan, General Trias City, Cavite, on March 24, 2024.

Person, People, Festival
St. Francis of Assisi Parish Priest Fr. Oliver Genuino leads the blessing as children dressed as angels sprinkle flower petals at palm fronds during the celebration of Palm Sunday, in Bagumbayan, General Trias City, Cavite, on March 24, 2024.

Flower, Flower Arrangement, Flower Bouquet
St. Francis of Assisi Parish Priest Fr. Oliver Genuino leads the blessing as children dressed as angels sprinkle flower petals at palm fronds during the celebration of Palm Sunday, in Bagumbayan, General Trias City, Cavite, on March 24, 2024.
Nueva Ecija
Adult, Male, Man
PALM SUNDAY. Bishop of San Jose Nueva Ecija Diocese Roberto Calara Mallari leads the blessing of the palm fronds on Palm Sunday at the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, on March 24, 2024.

Flower, Flower Arrangement, Plant
PALM SUNDAY. Bishop of San Jose Nueva Ecija Diocese Roberto Calara Mallari leads the blessing of the palm fronds on Palm Sunday at the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, on March 24, 2024.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

Faith and Spirituality