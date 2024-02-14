[WATCH] In The Public Square: Batas EDSA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which protections we gained under the 1987 Constitution may be under threat from Cha-Cha?

This week, we mark the 37th anniversary of the 1987 Constitution. That means that the present Constitution has been in effect for about as long as the 1935 Constitution. It is already the Constitution that has survived the longest without any amendment or revision. In a few months, it will be the longest to have endured.

And yet the challenges to the 1987 Constitution and the legal order it created are today at their sharpest. There is a possibility that Charter Change will finally take place.

Which protections we gained under the 1987 Constitution may be under threat from Cha-Cha?

In this episode of In The Public Square with John Nery lawyers Oliver Xavier Reyes from the UP College of Law , Lulu G. Reyes of the Saint Louis University School of Law in Baguio, and Kristina Conti of the National Union of Lawyers of the Philippines join the show to answer this question.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, February 14, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com