In The Public Square: Are we edging toward armed conflict in the West Philippine Sea?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described the country as the 'frontline' in the West Philippine Sea. What does that mean?

On February 29, in his address before the Australian parliament, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the Philippines as the “front line” – suggesting that the country is in a battle, quote, “against actions that undermine regional peace.”

With China’s increasing use of more aggressive measures such as lasers, water cannons, and even the outright ramming of Philippine Coast Guard vessels, the phrase “front line” doesn’t seem to be merely metaphorical.

Are we edging ever closer to an armed encounter in the West Philippine Sea?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by Romel Bagares, a professor of international law at several institutions, including the Philippine Judicial Academy, and Dindo Manhit, founder and CEO of the Stratbase consultancy group and a former professor of political science.

Watch the episode here on Wednesday, April 10, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com