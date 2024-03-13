Philippine News
Philippine News
In The Public Square

[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: The political math of charter change

Rappler.com
LIVE
[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: The political math of charter change
Can the second Marcos administration really pull off charter change?

The House of Representatives under Speaker Martin Romualdez is inching closer to charter change.

On Wednesday, March 13, the House approved Resolution of Both Houses No. 7 on second reading. This contains proposals to amend constitutional provisions on the Philippines’ public utilities sector, education, and advertising.

Lawmakers appear to be on schedule with their plans, just as House Deputy Majority Leader and Mandaluyong City Representative Neptali “Boyet” Gonzales II earlier said.

What does this mean? Can the second Marcos administration really pull off proposed amendments, and succeed in dancing the Cha-Cha?

Joining this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery to discuss these questions are Rafaela “Paeng” David, president of the Akbayan party, and Leon Flores III, secretary-general of Aksyon Demokratiko.

Watch the episode here on Wednesday at 8 pm. – Rappler.com

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

charter change

House of Representatives