Rappler Talk: Rowena Guanzon and her graft case

In this episode, Guanzon speaks with justice reporter Jairo Bolledo to discuss the story behind her case, as well as her next moves

MANILA, Philippines – Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon faces a graft charge for publicizing her vote in the disqualification case of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a resolution, the Office of the Ombudsman approved the filing of a graft case against Guanzon for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 3019 – also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act – that penalizes anomalous transactions, usually involving public money.

Guanzon is indicted under Section 3(k) which prohibits “divulging valuable information of a confidential character…or releasing such information in advance of its authorized release date.”

In this episode of Rappler Talk, the former Comelec commissioner speaks with justice reporter Jairo Bolledo to discuss the story behind her case, as well as her next moves.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Tuesday, January 16, at 6 pm. – Rappler.com