After SC victory, young activists face arrest as local court issues warrant

ACTIVISTS. Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamayo arrive at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) headquarters escorted by local government officials from Bulacan, where they will be officially turnover and released to the custody of the CHR, on September 19, 2023.

The Bulacan local court, which orders the arrest, sets a bail amounting to P18,000 each for Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano

MANILA, Philippines – After the Supreme Court granted them temporary protection, young environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano were ordered arrested by a Bulacan court over the grave oral defamation case filed against them by a military officer.

Doña Remedios Trinidad Municipal Trial Court Judge Jonna Sorallo Veridiano issued the arrest warrant dated February 2, against Castro and Tamano. The bail amount was set at P18,000 each.

BREAKING: A Bulacan court orders the arrest of environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano over the grave oral defamation case recommended by DOJ prosecutors.



Back in January, the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors indicted or pushed the grave oral defamation case against the two for “embarrassing and putting [the Armed Forces of the Philippines] in bad light” in the press conference where they accused the military of abducting them. If found guilty, grave oral defamation has a maximum punishment of six-month imprisonment.

The arrest warrant also came shortly after the Supreme Court (SC) granted the protective writs petitioned by the two. On February 15, the High Court said the SC magistrates moved to grant the writs of amparo and habeas data petitions filed by Castro and Tamano, on top of a temporary protection order.

A writ of amparo is a legal remedy, which is usually a protection order in the form of a restraining order. The writ of habeas data, meanwhile, compels the government to destroy information that could cause harm. (READ: Supreme Court to finish review on protective writs by early 2024)

Meanwhile, with the issuance of the protection order, all the respondents in the SC petition – mostly law enforcers – were prohibited “from entering within a radius of one kilometer from the persons, places of residence, school, work, or present locations, of petitioners, as well as those of their immediate families.”

Castro and Tamano, who were doing ground work on a reclamation in Bataan province, were first reported abducted by progressive groups in September last year. Their disappearance prompted the probe of the Commission on Human Rights. Later, security officials announced that Castro and Tamano were already “safe and sound” because they allegedly “voluntarily surrendered” to the military.

But when the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) held a presser to present the two as alleged surrenderees, Castro and Tamano went off-script and belied claims they had surrendered. Because of the two’s revelations that blindsided the NTF-ELCAC, they were slapped with a perjury complaint filed by Lieutenant Colonel Ronnel B. dela Cruz of the Philippine Army.

Although the DOJ prosecutors dismissed the perjury, they moved to indict Castro and Tamano in the slander or grave oral defamation case. – Rappler.com