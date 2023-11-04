LIVESTREAM: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida addresses Philippine Congress

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address Philippine Congress in Quezon City at 11 am on Saturday, November 4.

The joint special session of the Senate and the House of Representatives happens on the last day of Kishida’s two-day official visit.

“This visit, symbolizing the deep and longstanding bond our nations have forged, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a unified vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, signifies the strength of our bilateral ties,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a statement dated November 1.

The visit has so far resulted in an enhanced security partnership between Manila and Tokyo. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Kishida have agreed to start negotiating a reciprocal access agreement between the two countries.

After the session with lawmakers, Kishida will visit the Metro Manila Subway Project’s depot site in Valenzuela City before heading to the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters in Manila for a courtesy visit. – Rappler.com