LIVESTREAM: Seven Last Words | Good Friday 2024

Watch the livestream of the Seven Last Words of the Archdiocese of Manila on Good Friday, March 29

The traditional reflections on Jesus’ Seven Last Words, or Siete Palabras, is a Catholic Church practice in which devotees are invited to recall and meditate on Jesus’ last words as he hung on the cross, according to stjosemaria.org.

It usually practiced on Good Fridays. In the Philippines, almost all Catholic churches start this devotion at 12 noon and end at 3 pm, the hour when Jesus died.

Fr. Roy Bellen hosts this year’s Siete Palabras reflections of the Archdiocese of Manila starting at noon Good Friday, March 29, at the Manila Cathedral.

