Marcos recovers from 3rd COVID-19 infection

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ISOLATION. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs two of the administration's pet measures in Bahay Pangulo, while in isolation due to COVID-19 on December 5, 2023.

The President's isolation period ends on Sunday, December 10. His doctors recommend that he wear a face mask for 10 days, during public engagements, as a precaution

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has recovered from his third COVID-19 infection Malacañang announced on Saturday, December 9.

In a statement, Malacañang said Marcos is “progressing well” in his recovery. On Saturday, the fifth day of his home isolation, Marcos was reported free from cough, nasal congestion, and fever for more than 24 hours.

“All other medical findings were unremarkable. Consequently, the President’s final diagnosis is COVID-19, recovered. Throughout the entire home isolation period, the President was closely monitored by medical professionals,” Malacañang said.

The President’s isolation period will end on Sunday, December 10. His doctors recommended that he wear a face mask for 10 days, during public engagements, as a precaution.

Malacañang announced Marcos’ COVID-19 infection on Monday evening, December 4. He was described as still fit to work, and able to attend scheduled meetings via teleconference.

Marcos previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and July 2022. – Rappler.com