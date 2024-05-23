WATCH: Maria Ressa delivers speech at 2024 Harvard commencement ceremony

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa addresses the Harvard’s Class of 2024 on Thursday, May 23.

Ressa has been chosen as this year’s principal speaker, for having “dedicated herself to truth – its pursuit, its advocacy, and its defense – no matter the repercussions,” according to Harvard interim president Alan Garber.

Ressa is also receiving an honorary degree from the world’s most prestigious university during Thursday’s event.

