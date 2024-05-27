Quiboloy’s security aide surrenders firearms

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cresente 'Enteng' Canada, barangay chair of Tamayong, turns over 21 firearms to authorities in fugitive Apollo Quiboloy's Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound in Davao City

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – One of fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s aides surrendered more than a dozen firearms to authorities over the weekend, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Davao Region said on Monday, May 27.

Accompanied by lawyer Israelito Torreon, Cresente “Enteng” Canada handed over 21 firearms to authorities at Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Compound along the Phil-Japan Friendship Highway in Sasa, Davao City.

Canada, who serves as barangay chairman of Tamayong, is among those charged in Davao and Pasig courts with child abuse and human trafficking.

Former followers of Quiboloy said he served the doomsday preacher as close-in security aide. – Rappler.com