Mindanao
Mindanao
Apollo Quiboloy

Quiboloy’s security aide surrenders firearms

Herbie Gomez

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Quiboloy’s security aide surrenders firearms
Cresente 'Enteng' Canada, barangay chair of Tamayong, turns over 21 firearms to authorities in fugitive Apollo Quiboloy's Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound in Davao City

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – One of fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s aides surrendered more than a dozen firearms to authorities over the weekend, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Davao Region said on Monday, May 27.

Accompanied by lawyer Israelito Torreon, Cresente “Enteng” Canada handed over 21 firearms to authorities at Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Compound along the Phil-Japan Friendship Highway in Sasa, Davao City.

Canada, who serves as barangay chairman of Tamayong, is among those charged in Davao and Pasig courts with child abuse and human trafficking.

Former followers of Quiboloy said he served the doomsday preacher as close-in security aide. – Rappler.com

[Rappler Investigates] The guns of Apollo Quiboloy

[Rappler Investigates] The guns of Apollo Quiboloy

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Accessories, Glasses, Face

author

Herbie Gomez

Herbie Salvosa Gomez is coordinator of Rappler’s bureau in Mindanao, where he has practiced journalism for over three decades. He writes a column called “Pastilan,” after a familiar expression in Cagayan de Oro, tackling issues in the Southern Philippines.
More from Herbie Gomez

Davao Region

Philippine National Police